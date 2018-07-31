Boil advisories issued for Trenton, Spickard and Mercer County

Trenton Municipal Utilities has set a boil advisory for part of Trenton due to replacing a section of a water main.

The advisory affects Lord Street from East 16th to East 13th Street and East 13th east from Lord Street to the end of East 13th Street.

The boil advisory will be in effect until 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

All Spickard customers have been placed on a precautionary boil advisory as Mayor Jesse Richmond reports repairs were made to a water line which lost pressure during the repair process.

The 48-hour precautionary boil advisory for Spickard goes continues until 12 noon on Thursday.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil order due to a water main break and repairs to a line.

The order affects customers from New Hope Baptist Church south to Princeton and from Route W west to Route FF. The Public Water Supply District advises those customers to boil all cooking and drinking water for three minutes.

The order will expire Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...