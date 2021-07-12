Body of Trenton man discovered at entrance of rock quarry

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring, on Monday afternoon, announced the discovery of a body identified as the man who was said to have last been seen in downtown Trenton on June 23.

The sheriff reports the body of William Christopher Harville was discovered at a rural Grundy County location Sunday. Herring said Harville was found dead in his motor vehicle that was described as at the entrance of an old rock quarry along a dead-end road in northwest Grundy County. The sheriff told KTTN no foul play is suspected.

While 40-year-old Harville was last seen on June 23, his disappearance was reported to Trenton Police on June 29. In addition to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, there’s a co-investigation involving the Trenton Police, the Grundy County Coroner, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

An autopsy was to be conducted regarding the apparent unattended death.

