Body of man recovered from Missouri River near St. Charles

State News September 11, 2024 Randall Mann
Body Recovered
Share To Your Social Network
21            
3
Shares

A body was recovered from the Missouri River near the 29.5-mile marker on the St. Charles County shoreline on the morning of September 10, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim, identified as Montez T. Patterson, 23, of St. Louis, Missouri, was found floating in the river after an incident involving law enforcement.

Authorities believe Patterson had jumped off the eastbound Blanchette Bridge on Interstate 70 following an attempted contact by law enforcement. Patterson was not wearing a flotation device at the time of his death.

Patterson’s body was recovered and transported by Lonning Mortuary Service to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

The St. Charles City Fire Department, St. Charles City Police Department, and multiple Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, including Sergeant R. Davis, Corporal A. Michaels, Corporal Highley, Corporal Giesler, and Corporal Belote, assisted in the recovery.

Post Views: 178

Share To Your Social Network
21            
3
Shares
3
Shares

Sharing

Randall Mann

http://www.kttn.com

Randall has been with KTTN/KGOZ for almost 20 years. He is the current Engineer for all of the stations, as well as working "on-air" from 6 to 10, am in the morning. Randall does a bit of everything including producing advertisements as well as writing the occasional news article. Randall is also the current Webmaster for the studio as well as the local graphic artist.