Body of man recovered from Missouri River near St. Charles

A body was recovered from the Missouri River near the 29.5-mile marker on the St. Charles County shoreline on the morning of September 10, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim, identified as Montez T. Patterson, 23, of St. Louis, Missouri, was found floating in the river after an incident involving law enforcement.

Authorities believe Patterson had jumped off the eastbound Blanchette Bridge on Interstate 70 following an attempted contact by law enforcement. Patterson was not wearing a flotation device at the time of his death.

Patterson’s body was recovered and transported by Lonning Mortuary Service to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

The St. Charles City Fire Department, St. Charles City Police Department, and multiple Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, including Sergeant R. Davis, Corporal A. Michaels, Corporal Highley, Corporal Giesler, and Corporal Belote, assisted in the recovery.

Post Views: 178