Body of Allison Derwinis found in rural Harrison County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The body of Thirty-one-year-old Allison Derwinis, of Bethany, has been located in rural Harrison County.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office located the body of Derwinis near 240th Avenue and Highway 146 in rural Gilman City, on Tuesday using cadaver canines from MOSAR.

Allison Derwinis was last seen at Bethany on Wednesday, February 8. A 911 call was received from her phone around 2 am Thursday, February 9. Her vehicle was reportedly found along a road near Gilman City where the 911 call originated.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Detective Squad, the FBI, the DEA, and the Bethany Police Department.

Related