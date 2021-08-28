Bob Ross Cherrywood Challenge quilt exhibit on display at Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 2020 Bob Ross Cherrywood Challenge quilt exhibit is now on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum.

Each year, Cherrywood Fabrics of Brainard, Minnesota, conducts a themed quilting challenge. Quilters are provided a color palette of fabric, a theme, and a deadline. The theme of the 2020 challenge was the artist Bob Ross.

Quilters must submit a 20 x 20-inch quilt block using only the colors and the fabric provided in the packet. Embellishments can be added, but are limited in size, color, and quantity. The subject can be images of Bob Ross himself, designs of his works, his career, or the impact that Bob Ross had on art and artists around the world.

The Bob Ross Challenge offers a fabric selection of Ross’ favorite colors: Phthalo Green, Van Dyke Brown, Dark Sienna, Light Alizarin Crimson, Prussian Blue, Sap Green, Indian Yellow, and Cadmium Yellow. These are colors Ross most frequently used in his paintings and classes.

The challenge encourages quilters to push themselves creatively, think outside the box, and create new fiber art. The contest was open to anyone and everyone. All the quilts are the same color, fabric, size (20-inches square), and theme.

“Prior to the pandemic, the Missouri Quilt Museum hosted the 2019 Cherrywood Challenge exhibit, which featured the musician Prince,” said Dakota Redford, Curator of MQM. “This was one of our most popular exhibits to date, and we are pleased to now be able to host the 2020 Bob Ross Challenge.”

The Cherrywood Bob Ross Challenge quilt exhibit will be on display at the museum thru the month of September.

The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 East Bird Street in Hamilton, Missouri. Museum hours are Tuesday thru Friday, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Group and quilt guild tours are available at other times by arrangement.

