Boater safety certification course to be offered in Macon

A boater safety certification course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at the Long Branch Lake Corps of Engineers Visitor Center, 30174 Visitor Center Road, in Macon.

There is no fee for this course, however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited. There will be a break for lunch, but lunch will not be provided. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website. A Boat Safety Education & Certification link can be found on the left side of the Patrol’s home page under “Training.”

Missouri law requires any person born after January 1, 1984, to carry a boater safety education certification card along with a picture ID anytime they operate a vessel, which includes personal watercraft, on Missouri lakes. The certification is also required if you intend to operate a rental boat or personal watercraft on one of Missouri’s lakes.

Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15. The boater safety certification card does not expire and does not need to be renewed.

For further information call Corporal Darren P. Mueller at (660) 385-2132.

