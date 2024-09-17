Board of Education reviews important dates and approves new initiatives

The Spickard Board of Education held its regular meeting on September 16 at 6:00 p.m., where decisions were made regarding the upcoming school year. The board approved the payment of bills totaling $17,016.37 and welcomed two new substitute teachers, Alissa DeKoning and Kathy Savage, to the district’s roster.

In addition, the board approved the 2024-25 Crisis Response Plan and Wellness Plan, ensuring the district remains prepared for emergencies and promotes healthy habits among students and staff.

During the superintendent’s report, updates were shared on the district’s operations and recent achievements. Two loads of gravel were delivered to improve the school’s parking lot, and the broken north doors have been repaired. The district currently has 21 students enrolled for the year. The superintendent also noted the school’s pride in earning first place in the Fall Festival Parade.

Key dates were also announced for the school calendar:

Sept. 19 : Picture Day

Sept. 23 : No School – Teacher In-service (CPR training)

Sept. 24 : Vision Screenings

Sept. 30 : PBS Assembly at 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 4 : First Mate Breakfast with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Grundy County Sheriff and Deputies

Oct. 7 : No School – Teacher In-service at King City featuring speaker Gerry Brooks

Oct. 18 : End of First Quarter

Oct. 21-24 : Red Ribbon Week

Oct. 21 : Board Meeting at 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 24 : Parent-Teacher Conferences from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Oct. 25: No School

