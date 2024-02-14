Board of Aldermen in Spickard selects SMICO for sewer valve

Local News February 14, 2024 KTTN News
Board of Aldermen news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          

The Spickard Board of Aldermen accepted a proposal for a new sewer valve on February 12.

City Clerk Becca King reports that the valve proposal came from SMICO Contracting Group, LLC, with a bid amount of $4,698.

Post Views: 9

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com