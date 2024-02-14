Board of Aldermen in Spickard selects SMICO for sewer valve Local News February 14, 2024 KTTN NewsShare To Your Social Network The Spickard Board of Aldermen accepted a proposal for a new sewer valve on February 12.City Clerk Becca King reports that the valve proposal came from SMICO Contracting Group, LLC, with a bid amount of $4,698. Post Views: 9Share this:TweetWhatsAppEmailPrintMoreShare on TumblrRedditPocketTelegramRelatedShare To Your Social Network Sharing Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email Print