Blythedale man hospitalized after crash on Interstate 35

A resident of Blythedale was injured Thursday night in a Daviess County accident on Interstate 35 five miles north of Cameron.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 35-year-old Kenneth Utley, who was not using a seatbelt, and who was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Utley was driving a pickup when a tire deflated causing the vehicle to travel into the median the driver over-corrected with the back right portion of the pickup striking the front left portion of another vehicle as it crossed the northbound lanes. Utley’s pickup traveled off the east side of the highway and overturned onto its top and was demolished.

The second vehicle was driven by 52-year-old Betsy Kimball of Bonner Springs, Kansas who wasn’t hurt, and that vehicle received minor damage.

Assisting were the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Daviess County Emergency Medical Services, and the KAW Fire Department.

