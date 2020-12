Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Blythedale resident, 20-year old Ryan Jones, was arrested Sunday morning in Harrison County.

Jones is accused of driving while intoxicated/drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to place a vehicle not in motion as near to the right-hand side of a highway as practical, and no proof of insurance.

Jones was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

