Bluegrass gospel music on tap at South Evans Christian Church in December

Bluegrass gospel music will be performed at the South Evans Christian Church near Trenton next month. Greg Blake and Hometown will perform on December 17th at 6:30.

The Blake family lived in Colorado for 10 years before moving back to the Kansas City area.

Greg Blake was a member of the Bluegrass Missourians for 15 years. He helped them win multiple awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Blake, himself, received multiple awards and nominations.

Free will donations will be accepted for the Greg Blake and Hometown concert at the South Evans Christian Church on December 17th. Refreshments will be held after the concert.