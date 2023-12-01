Blue Springs man sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth conspiracy

A Blue Springs, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Kenneth James Paulson, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 16, 2022, Paulson pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.

Paulson is the third and final defendant to be sentenced in this case. Louis Melvin Williamson, 52, of Independence, Mo., was sentenced on May 16, 2023, to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 41, of Independence, was sentenced on April 6, 2023, to seven years in federal prison without parole.

Williamson sold bulk quantities of methamphetamine to other dealers, including Kingsley, who in turn sold to Paulson. Williamson also sold smaller quantities to methamphetamine users. Paulson admitted that he purchased methamphetamine from Kingsley and sold bulk quantities to lower-level dealers.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, through undercover agents and confidential informants, made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Paulson at his home and a movie theater parking lot in Grain Valley, Mo. On Oct. 13, 2020, DEA agents stopped Paulson’s car in Blue Springs while he was on his way to another undercover controlled purchase. Agents found 145 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine in his car. Agents also searched his residence and found 226 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine in his garage. Agents also found a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver in his garage.

On Oct. 14, 2020, Kingsley arrived at Paulson’s residence for an arranged drug sale. DEA agents found a black backpack on the passenger’s seat of Kingsley’s Ford F-150 that contained 46.7 grams of pure methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Gibson. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.