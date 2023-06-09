Blake Riley named Chief Operating Officer of Carroll County Memorial Hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital has announced Blake Riley has accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer.

“Blake brings with him a wealth of knowledge of CCMH, Carrollton, Carroll County, and the surrounding hospital communities and relationships that will enable CCMH to best address the future challenges of healthcare in our part of Missouri,” said Scott Thoreson, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “His vision for the role of Chief Operating Officer and his personal philosophy will shape and influence the COO role as he reinvents it in his own image.”

“Having grown up here, I’m passionate about this area and Carroll County Memorial Hospital,” Riley said. “I have a heart for the community and find purpose in serving here. The community has so many positive things going on right now. We have new businesses thriving, residents moving in from around the country, the school systems are doing well and the local YMCA is celebrating a ten-year anniversary with a potential new building on the horizon. This community shows up to volunteer time, money, and resources to support so many civic organizations. Our outlook is bright. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Blake has over 15 years of healthcare experience, joining the hospital as a Clinical Pharmacist and 340B Coordinator in 2017 after nine years of owning and operating an independent community pharmacy.

“I’ve been a part of CCMH for over a decade,” Riley said. “First as a board member, then as a clinical pharmacist and pharmacy director. Moving to an executive role is a natural progression, and I think I have a lot to offer the community in this role. Moving to the COO role really just enhances my ability to do what I am passionate about, serving our staff and community.”

Blake accepted the role of Director of Pharmacy Services in November 2020. He was appointed Interim COO in February 2023 and chosen as COO in late April. Blake has been in his role for a little over a month and says he’s so excited about the position.

Riley serves in numerous volunteer roles, including serving as a board member for Mercy Road Recovery Center, dedicated to helping those in addiction achieve recovery. In 2016, Leadership Northwest recognized him with its annual Citizenship Award. He became active at the intersection of social determinants of health and healthcare services as a community pharmacist, attempting to help rural patients fill care gaps through the 340B program, vaccination programs, medication compliance initiatives and disease state educational classes. He has continued in this vein, working with population health nurses and social workers to fill care gaps in the hospital setting.

Riley received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2008 from the University of Missouri Kansas City. He is currently in the Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) program at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Amanda, and three children. They currently reside in Bogard, Missouri.

