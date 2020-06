The Black Silo Winery in Trenton will host activities before the community fireworks display the night of Friday, July 3rd.

There is to be music by DK KJAM, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food from Smoked Iguana from 5 to 10 o’clock. Fireworks will be shot off from the winery at dusk.

Attendees can sit in their vehicles, bring blankets or chairs, or sit on the patio at Black Silo Friday. Fireworks will also be able to be seen from other locations near the winery.

