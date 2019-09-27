Black Silo Foundation presents five charities with donations from Summer events

The Black Silo Foundation presented five charities with funds raised through its summer events, the Wheels & Wine Car Show and the Mid-America Music Festival presented by CFM Insurance, during its annual check presentation Wednesday evening at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton, Mo, totaling $9,389.30.

The Wheels & Wine Car Show is held in June each year at the Black Silo Winery. This past June over 500 people attended the car show event and helped raise $2,146 for the 2019 beneficiary, Camp Rainbow.

The Mid-America Music Festival is held in July, also at the Black Silo Winery. This year marked the third year for the two-day music and camping event with nearly 2,300 people attending from 17 different states. The 2019 festival raised $7,243.30, which supported BTC Area Youth Benefit Corp., Camp Rainbow, Green Hills Women’s Shelter, North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School.



“The Foundation is honored to host the Wheels & Wine Car Show and the Mid-America Music Festival each year and to provide an avenue to support wonderful charities in the northern Missouri area,” said Jenn Hottes, president of the Black Silo Foundation. “Both events bring a lot of people into the community. With the support of our generous sponsors, volunteers and the foundation team, we are very proud to assist in the overall economic growth and success of Trenton and the surrounding areas through our annual events.”

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares