Black Silo Foundation presents check to participating charities

The Black Silo Foundation presented a check for $12,829 to participating charities on September 28, 2021.

The donation came from the proceeds of the Mid-America Music Festival. This year’s festival supported Camp Rainbow, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center. The Black Silo Foundation has donated more than $25,000 to local organizations since 2017.

Foundation Executive Director Jenn Hottes says the annual music and camping event brings awareness to charitable organizations, showcases Trenton to thousands of guests, and supports local businesses and surrounding communities. She notes the foundation is looking for partners that share in the mission of boosting the economic growth of small, rural communities in Northern Missouri through arts and entertainment.

Learn how to become a partner of the Mid-America Music Festival’s mission by emailing [email protected] or visit the Mid-America Music Festival website.

The fifth year of the festival will be at the Black Silo Winery from July 15 through 17, 2022.

