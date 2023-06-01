BJC HealthCare and Saint Luke’s Health System sign letter of intent to form integrated Missouri-based health system

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

BJC HealthCare of St. Louis and Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City announced they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to form an integrated, academic, Missouri-based health system capable of expanding health care access to high-quality patient care for more than six million residents in Missouri and beyond. The letter of intent was unanimously approved by both health systems’ Boards of Directors.

BJC and Saint Luke’s will form a patient-centric integrated healthcare system advancing emerging and innovative models of care. Together, they will enhance the quality, access to, and affordability of patient care, while improving health and reducing health disparities in the communities they serve.

With approximately $10 billion in revenue, the organizations are coming together to advance their vision of becoming the premier Midwest destination for patient care, clinical research, and medical education and the region’s most exceptional place to work and practice medicine. The health systems, which operate the top three hospitals in Missouri according to U.S. News & World Report, serve distinct geographic markets.

Patients will have expanded access to additional services and providers led by a nationally renowned patient-first healthcare system with increased capacity to invest in medical advancement and technological innovation.

Physicians, providers, and team members will commit to expanding the region’s most exceptional place to work and practice medicine, by investing in the tools, training, and technologies needed to attract and retain the best and brightest in health care.

Local communities will receive a commitment to preserve equitable access to healthcare services and address healthcare disparities while honoring the roles of both organizations as civic and economic leaders, with expectations of contributing more than $1 billion in annual community benefit.

The organizations are working toward reaching a definitive agreement in the coming months. Closing, which is subject to regulatory review and the receipt of customary approvals, is expected to occur by the end of 2023.

Upon closing, the integrated health system will continue to serve BJC and Saint Luke’s distinct markets, maintain their existing brands, and operate from dual headquarters—one in St. Louis serving eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, and one in Kansas City serving western Missouri and portions of Kansas.

The integrated health system’s Leadership Team and Board of Directors will include representation from both BJC and Saint Luke’s. Richard Liekweg, President and CEO of BJC, will serve as CEO of the integrated health system, with the initial Board Chair of the integrated system coming from Saint Luke’s.

