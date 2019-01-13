Bishop Hogan School to hold “Havana Nights” themed fundraiser

Bishop Hogan Memorial School of Chillicothe is accepting donations for its Annual Dinner and Auction in April.

The event supports the school and Saint Columban Catholic Church of Chillicothe with costs, such as teachers salaries, utilities, and building maintenance.

Only those who are at least 21 years old will be admitted to the “Havana Nights”-themed dinner and auction April 27th. Doors will open at the school that afternoon at 4 o’clock for browsing of items in the silent auction rooms. Dinner will begin at 6:30, and a live auction will follow.

The deadline is March 15th for tax-deductible donations or donating items or services for the auction. Anyone interested in donating should contact the Bishop Hogan Memorial School office at 660-646-0705.