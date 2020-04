Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe has postponed Saturday, April 25th’s dinner auction in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The event is rescheduled for August 1st. The doors will open at 4 o’clock that afternoon.

More information on the dinner auction can be obtained by contacting the Bishop Hogan School at 660-646-0705.

