Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program created to increase distribution and use of biofuels in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) announced the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program (BIIP) to increase the distribution and use of biofuels in the state of Missouri. Funds will be awarded to fuel retailers, fuel distributors, terminal companies, or fleet operations that dispense, or will soon store or dispense, ethanol blends of E15 or higher or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.

Applications are due Oct. 29, 2021, and projects receiving funds will be notified no later than November 30, 2021.

The MASBDA Board of Directors has approved up to $2 million for the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program, with half appropriated to biodiesel projects and half appropriated to ethanol projects. Applicants must be a business entity constructing new, retrofitting, or improving existing infrastructure or equipment that handles biodiesel fuel, biodiesel blend fuel, or ethanol-blended gasoline at a facility in Missouri. The project may include multiple locations within the state. The maximum award per category (ethanol or biodiesel) to any single entity is 50% of eligible costs, or $250,000, whichever is less.

“An investment in expanding Missouri’s biofuel infrastructure is an investment in Missouri agriculture,” said MASBDA Executive Director Jill Wood. “Biofuel production increases the demand for two of Missouri’s top commodities, corn, and soybeans, and also benefits livestock producers in the form of soybean meal and dried distiller grains.”

Funds may be used for, but are not limited to, costs associated with the construction, installation, upgrade or retrofit of:

Fuel dispensers/pumps

Related/attached equipment

Underground or above-ground storage tanks

Tank system components

Other infrastructure located in Missouri with the sole purpose to ensure the environmentally safe availability of blends of ethanol or biodiesel

“Biodiesel is a Missouri-made, renewable fuel that supports Missouri soybean farmers and provides more options for fuel suppliers and fleets,” said Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council Chairman Kyle Durham of Norborne. “This program is an important step in our efforts to build new demand and access for biodiesel and growth for our economy here in the state.”

“Ethanol is a high octane, performance fuel that provides cleaner air, better fuel economy, cost savings at the pump and is ready and available today,” said Missouri Corn Merchandising Council Chairman Jay Schutte of Benton City. “This program provides another great opportunity to increase options for drivers across the state while supporting Missouri farmers and rural communities.”

Within each fuel category, up to 75 % of the funds will be awarded to Tier 1 projects. Up to 25 % of funds will be awarded to Tier 2 projects.

Tier 1 – Any terminal company, fuel distributor, or fuel retailer with more than five locations.

Tier 2 – Any fuel retailer with five or fewer stations, fleet operations, or individual businesses.

Earlier this year, MASBDA awarded nearly $700,000 in funds to improve and expand the infrastructure of the biofuel industry in Missouri by more than 14 million gallons.

For more information on the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program or the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, please visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website. To contact a member of the MASBDA team, email [email protected] or call (573) 751-2129.

Related