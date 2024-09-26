Billy Conrad Clapham, affectionately known as “Billy C” by his friends and co-workers and “Dad” by his loving children, passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2024, at the age of 78. He was born March 23, 1946, in Princeton, MO, to Verla (Shepard) Harlan and Clifford Ray Clapham.

Billy was a kind-hearted and genuine soul who made a lasting impact on everyone he met. His humor, integrity, and warmth earned him friends who remained close throughout his life.

He grew up in Spickard, MO, before eventually moving to Kansas City after living in St. Louis and Chillicothe, MO, for a short time. Billy was a dedicated salesman, spending his career selling steel for ARMCO Steel and later GST before eventually retiring from Keystone Steel and Wire. He enjoyed golf, watching Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games with his beloved wife, Sharon, and spending time with his family and friends.

Billy will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor and charismatic personality. He was honest and believed in doing the right thing, even when no one was watching. He had an extraordinary ability to make people feel at ease and welcome. Everyone who met Billy immediately liked him. He is survived by his children, Troy Clapham, Courtney Clapham, and Garrett Tyler Clapham; his grandson, Blake Clapham; his siblings, Linda Crowder of Savannah, MO, and Doug Clapham of Harris, MO; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Clapham; his son, Ryan Joseph Clapham; and his parents, Clifford Ray Clapham and Verla Lea (Shepard) Harlan.

A memorial service to honor Billy’s life will be held at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 3, 2024. The visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., and the church service will begin at 1 p.m. A meal to celebrate his life will follow for those able to attend.

All who knew and loved Billy are welcome to join in celebrating his life.

Billy’s gentle, compassionate nature, combined with his ability to love unconditionally, will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Post Views: 143