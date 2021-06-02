Bill requiring Biden to declassify intelligence related to origin of COVID-19 passes senate

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The United States Senate unanimously passed Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) bill to require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic. The bill is co-sponsored by Senator Mike Braun.

In March 2020, Senator Hawley was the first member of Congress to call for an international investigation into China’s cover-up of the spread of coronavirus and, in April 2020, introduced legislation to allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages.

