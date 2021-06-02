Bill requiring Biden to declassify intelligence related to origin of COVID-19 passes senate

National News June 2, 2021 KTTN News
U.S. Senate Building
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The United States Senate unanimously passed Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) bill to require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic. The bill is co-sponsored by Senator Mike Braun.

In March 2020, Senator Hawley was the first member of Congress to call for an international investigation into China’s cover-up of the spread of coronavirus and, in April 2020, introduced legislation to allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages.

Post Views: 13
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.