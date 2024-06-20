Big rigs collide on Interstate 29 in Andrew County

Share To Your Social Network

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a collision occurred on northbound Interstate 29 at exit 53 in Andrew County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2009 Peterbilt truck, driven by Christopher K. Jacobs, 27, of San Benito, Texas, was following too closely and collided with the towed unit of a 2022 Peterbilt truck, driven by Jesus R. Alzalvarez, 48, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

The 2009 Peterbilt, pulling a reefer trailer, sustained total damage and was towed by All City Tow. Jacobs, who was wearing a seat belt, was not reported to be injured. The 2022 Peterbilt, also pulling a reefer trailer, sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

An occupant in the 2022 Peterbilt, Yesenic Tores Miranda, 44, of Bellevue, Nebraska, sustained moderate injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by Andrew County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The accident, which occurred as the 2022 Peterbilt was slowed in traffic, was investigated by Sergeant D. R. Reuter, with assistance from Lieutenant M. P. Quilty, Sergeant A. A. Henry, Corporal J. D. Maudlin, Corporal S. J. Force, Trooper J. M. Harrison, Andrew County, and Buchanan County authorities.

