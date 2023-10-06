Big rig totaled in crash on Highway 156 east of LaPlata

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 156, half a mile east of LaPlata, earlier on Thursday, resulting in minor injuries to the driver.

Larry G. Davis, 72, of Atlanta, Missouri, was driving a 2006 Freightliner eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle. The Freightliner ran off the south side of the road and overturned. Davis did not utilize a seat belt at the time of the accident.

He sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by Boone County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Freightliner sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Stills Wrecker.

Several agencies provided assistance at the scene, including Trooper Fuller of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Ambulance, the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, and fire departments from LaPlata and Kirksville City.

Related