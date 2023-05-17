Big rig, SUV and car collide two miles west of Hamilton injuring two

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two men sustained serious injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Caldwell County on Tuesday afternoon, May 16, involving a tractor-trailer.

The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 71-year-old Michael Schieber of Hamilton, and the driver of a car, 66-year-old Phillip Payne of Champaign, Illinois, were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the truck driver, 57-year-old Michael Miller of Wayne, Maine.

The SUV traveled north on Route P before it entered Highway 36 from the crossover, two miles west of Hamilton. The SUV reportedly failed to yield to the westbound car, and the front of the SUV struck the driver’s side of the car. The passenger side of the car then struck the driver’s side of the westbound tractor-trailer.

The SUV and car came to rest on Highway 36 on their wheels. The truck came to rest on the north side of the road.

The SUV and car were totaled, and the tractor-trailer received extensive damage. Payne and Schieber wore seat belts, but Miller did not.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related