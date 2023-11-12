Big rig strikes pickup on Highway 36 east of Cameron

November 12, 2023
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 36, approximately four miles east of Cameron, on Saturday evening, November 11, 2023, at 7:35 p.m., resulting in minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by Artem A. Vovk, 40, of Tucson, Arizona, and a 1969 Dodge truck, driven by Mark S. Caster, 54, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Both vehicles were traveling westbound when the front of the Volvo tractor-trailer struck the rear of the Dodge truck causing both vehicles to come to controlled stops on the north shoulder of the highway.

Kristine A. Caster, 53, a passenger in the Dodge truck, sustained minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was transported by Cameron Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both drivers, who were also wearing seat belts, did not report any injuries and were able to drive their vehicles from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sergeant R.A. Sherman and Trooper T.N. Garton. 

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.