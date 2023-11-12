Big rig strikes pickup on Highway 36 east of Cameron

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 36, approximately four miles east of Cameron, on Saturday evening, November 11, 2023, at 7:35 p.m., resulting in minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by Artem A. Vovk, 40, of Tucson, Arizona, and a 1969 Dodge truck, driven by Mark S. Caster, 54, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Both vehicles were traveling westbound when the front of the Volvo tractor-trailer struck the rear of the Dodge truck causing both vehicles to come to controlled stops on the north shoulder of the highway.

Kristine A. Caster, 53, a passenger in the Dodge truck, sustained minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was transported by Cameron Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both drivers, who were also wearing seat belts, did not report any injuries and were able to drive their vehicles from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sergeant R.A. Sherman and Trooper T.N. Garton.