Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao

The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County.

The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The eastbound truck hit the farm tractor causing both to run off the right side of Highway 36, strike a guard rail, and overturn. The report noted Magnuson was ejected from the tractor and pronounced dead by the Macon County Coroner.

Both the tractor and large truck were demolished in the accident two miles west of Callao.

