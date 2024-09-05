Big rig skids off road, overturns on Highway 136 east of Unionville

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 136 near Route W, approximately six miles east of Unionville, Missouri, on September 4, 2024, at around 2:50 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2016 Mack truck, driven by Clifford O. Conger, 58, from Cincinnati, Iowa, was involved in the incident.

According to the Highway Patrol, the truck began to skid and failed to negotiate a right turn onto Route W. The vehicle subsequently traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The truck sustained total damage and was later towed by Bill and Rays Towing from Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Clifford Conger, the driver, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Putnam County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County First Responders, and Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Spring.

