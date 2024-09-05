Big rig skids off road, overturns on Highway 136 east of Unionville

Local News September 5, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
Share To Your Social Network
 1            
1
Share

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 136 near Route W, approximately six miles east of Unionville, Missouri, on September 4, 2024, at around 2:50 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2016 Mack truck, driven by Clifford O. Conger, 58, from Cincinnati, Iowa, was involved in the incident.

According to the Highway Patrol, the truck began to skid and failed to negotiate a right turn onto Route W. The vehicle subsequently traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The truck sustained total damage and was later towed by Bill and Rays Towing from Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Clifford Conger, the driver, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Putnam County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County First Responders, and Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Spring.

Post Views: 709

Share To Your Social Network
 1            
1
Share
1
Share

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.