Big rig overturns south of Highway 36 in Ralls County, Missouri

State News November 28, 2023November 28, 2023 Digital Correspondent
An early morning accident occurred on Route DD, one mile south of Highway 36 in Ralls County, Missouri, involving a 1999 Freightliner. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident took place at 7:14 a.m. on November 27, 2023.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as 77-year-old Larry L. Edwards from Roodhouse, Illinois, suffered moderate injuries. Edwards, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by the Monroe City Ambulance.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Freightliner was traveling northbound when it veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Roberts Towing.

Master Sergeant McGivney of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department, and Monroe City Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash to assist.

Digital Correspondent

