Big rig overturns on Interstate 29 near Saint Joseph

Local News February 8, 2024
In the early hours of Thursday, a truck accident occurred on Interstate 29, approximately four miles south of Saint Joseph, Missouri, leading to minor injuries for the driver. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place at the 40.8-mile marker on the northbound lanes around 1:07 a.m.

The driver, identified as Celestin Mulin, 40, from Miami, Florida, was behind the wheel of a 2024 International truck. Reports indicate that Mulin lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and strike the cable barrier. The truck eventually came to a halt on its left side, facing northward.

Mulin, who was utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. He was attended to by the Buchanan County Emergency Medical Services and transported to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

The truck sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by R&W Towing.

