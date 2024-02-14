Big rig overturns on I-35 south of Lamoni, Iowa

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 southbound, four miles south of Lamoni, Iowa, resulted in minor injuries for a 26-year-old man from Leedey, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that Joshua K. Hawkins was transported to Decatur County Hospital following the crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m.

According to the accident report, Hawkins was driving a 2013 Kenworth southbound on Interstate 35 when he crested a hill and noticed a vehicle obstructing both lanes of traffic. In an attempt to avoid a collision, Hawkins applied brakes and steered towards the exit. Despite his efforts, the Kenworth traveled off the west side of the road, overturned, and came to a halt on its passenger side, blocking the southbound on-ramp to Interstate 35 at the 114-mile marker.

Emergency services, including North Harrison Ambulance, Harrison County, Iowa State Patrol, Decatur County responders, and Lamoni PD, were on the scene to assist. The truck, which sustained total damage, was towed by Southern Iowa Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol highlighted that Hawkins was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Related