Big rig overturns on I-35 in DeKalb County

The driver of a tractor-trailer truck was injured Thursday night when the truck traveled off Interstate 35 and overturned in southern DeKalb County.

The 53-year-old driver from Des Moines, Iowa, Ali Muxamedbooriye, received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The southbound tractor-trailer traveled off the east shoulder and into the I-35 grass median, returned to the roadway where the driver over-corrected causing the big rig to overturn onto its passenger side and skid off the west shoulder of the Interstate.

The truck was demolished and the driver was using a seat belt.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Cameron Police, Cameron fire and EMS.

