Big rig overturns on Highway 46 injuring driver

Local News May 17, 2022 KTTN News
18-Wheel truck big rig
A truck driver from Sheridan, in northwest Missouri, was injured Monday when the Freightliner big rig he was driving traveled off Highway 46 and overturned in Harrison County two miles west of Hatfield.

Injuries were serious for 57-year-old John Steinman who was taken by ambulance to Ringgold County, Iowa Hospital in Mount Ayr.

The truck was eastbound when it went off the south side of Highway 46 and overturned onto its passenger side, coming to a stop partially in the road.

Extensive damage was reported for the large truck and the report noted he was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the North Harrison Fire Department, and North Harrison EMS.

