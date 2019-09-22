Big rig overturns on Highway 36 killing driver

A man from Avon, Illinois died as the result of a Mack truck overturning one half mile south of Meadville on Friday night.

The Patrol reports an ambulance transported 61-year-old William Simmons to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour after the crash.

The big rig traveled east on U. S. Highway 36 before it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. The patrol reports Simmons wore a seat belt.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Ambulance, Meadville Fire Department and first responders, as well as the Brookfield Fire Department, assisted at the scene of the crash.

