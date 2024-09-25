Big rig overturns on Highway 36 east of Chillicothe, driver injured

A 52-year-old man from Fairburn, Georgia, was transported to Hedrick Medical Center with moderate injuries after a crash on Highway 36, five miles east of Chillicothe, on September 25, 2024, at 8:42 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2011 Freightliner, driven by José A. Ayala Saravia, was traveling westbound on Highway 36. The Freightliner veered off the south side of the roadway before returning to the road and entering the driving lane. The vehicle again left the roadway, entered the median, and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

Ayala Saravia was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center.

The Freightliner sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Trooper T.C. Miller assisted with the investigation.

(Photo courtesy Livingston County Sheriff’s Department)

