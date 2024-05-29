Big rig overturns on Highway 15; driver and 4-year-old injured

Share To Your Social Network

An accident involving a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer occurred on Highway 15, three miles north of Memphis, Missouri, on May 28, 2024. The crash happened at approximately 12:11 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer driver, Marcus B. Fox, 32, of Memphis, Missouri, was traveling southbound when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Fox was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Fox sustained serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to University Medical Center in Columbia, Missouri. A juvenile male occupant, aged four, also from Memphis, Missouri, sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was wearing a seat belt and medical treatment was sought independently.

The Peterbilt tractor-trailer was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing due to the total damage it sustained.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, Scotland County Ambulance, and Memphis Fire Department assisted with the accident.

Related