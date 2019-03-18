Big rig overturns on Highway 116 on-ramp

A truck driver was injured this morning in a rollover Clinton County accident.

Fifty-eight-year-old Bryon Crawford of McFall was transported by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital with minor injuries.

A trooper reports the truck had stopped on the shoulder of the on-ramp from Highway 116 to southbound Interstate 35. He exited the driver’s seat and went into the sleeper berth, then realized the truck was moving and tried to regain control. The truck traveled off the west shoulder, went down a steep embankment and overturned onto its passenger side.

Extensive damage was reported to the truck in the accident at 9:10 Monday morning.