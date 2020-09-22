Big rig overturns near Brookfield injuring driver

An Agency man sustained serious injuries when the semi-truck he drove overturned half of a mile west of Brookfield the morning of Tuesday, September 22nd.

An ambulance transported 60-year-old Joseph Williams to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The truck traveled east on U. S. Highway 36 before running off the left side and overturning. The vehicle was totaled and Williams did not wear a seat belt.

The Brookfield Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Department, and Linn County Ambulance assisted.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares