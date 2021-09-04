Big rig overturns injuring driver from Illinois

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Friday evening, the Highway Patrol reports a Springfield, Illinois man sustained serious injuries when a semi-truck overturned one mile south of Omaha, Missouri.

An ambulance took 72-year-old Russell Wake to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The truck traveled north on Highway 149 before running off the right side of the road, overcorrecting, going off the left side of the road, and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its side and had moderate damage.

It is unknown if Wake wore a seat belt.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

