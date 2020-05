The driver was not reported injured when a semi-truck and trailer loaded with hogs overturned into the median of Highway 36 near Chillicothe early Friday.

According to Chillicothe assistant police chief Rick Sampsel, the crash happened just west of Highway 65 at approximately 3:40 a.m., and officers were able to clear the scene just before 8 a.m.

Police were on the scene for more than four hours with no other details provided in the report.

