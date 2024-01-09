Big rig jackknifes and overturns on Highway 36 west of Hannibal

January 9, 2024
On January 8, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on Highway 36, about seven miles west of Hannibal, Missouri. The accident involved a 2020 International LT625 driven by Linwood L. Chambers, a 69-year-old man from Dolton, Illinois.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck jackknifed, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned in the median. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Chambers, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Monroe City Ambulance, and Marion County Fire Department responded to the scene. 

The truck sustained total damage and was towed by Heartland Towing.

