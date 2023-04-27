Big rig hits rear of farm tractor on Highway 36, driver flown to University Hospital

Local News April 27, 2023 KTTN News
Farm Tractor Crash or Accident
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A farm tractor driven by 65-year-old Lee Jaynes of Meadville and a tractor-trailer truck driven by 37-year-old Zachary Thompson of Derby, Kansas were westbound on Highway 36 when the large truck hit the rear of the tractor. The impact of the two vehicles caused both to go off the right side of the highway where they were demolished.

Jaynes received moderate injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (Air Evac) to University Hospital in Columbia.

The accident on Wednesday afternoon happened two and one-half miles west of Laclede.

Assisting were the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Linn County’s ambulance district and fire department.

Post Views: 614
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.