Big rig fails to negotiate curve in old Pattonsburg and overturns injuring Gilman City man

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Gilman City man sustained minor injuries as the result of the Kenworth truck he drove failing to negotiate a curve in Old Pattonsburg on the morning of April 23rd.

An ambulance transported 55-year-old Timothy Kollanda to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The truck traveled west on Route Z before running off the north side of the road and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the road on its side.

Minor damage was reported for the truck and Kollanda wore a seat belt.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Pattonsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

98 total views, 98 views today

Related