Big rig driver injured in rollover crash near Meadville

An out-of-state truck driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover accident three miles east of Meadville.

Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Kolpin of Versailles, Kentucky, was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital, then transferred to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

The tractor-trailer was eastbound when it went out of control on a rain-covered Highway 36, struck a guard rail, went off the left side, and overturned into the median.

The big rig was demolished, and the truck driver was using a seat belt.

