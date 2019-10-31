Big rig driver going too fast for road conditions jackknifes sending driver to hospital

A Bondurant, Iowa woman sustained moderate injuries when the tractor-trailer she drove traveled too fast for weather conditions and jackknifed one mile east of Osborn Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported 36-year-old Karen Martinez to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The tractor-trailer traveled east on Highway 36 before running off the north side of the road, hitting a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, and striking an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, jackknifed, with the cab facing west and received extensive damage.

It is unknown if Martinez wore a safety device.

