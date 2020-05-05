Big rig destroyed by fire after crashing on Interstate 35

The highway patrol reports a Cameron truck driver was injured Monday night when the large truck he was driving struck two Interstate 35 guardrails and a concrete bridge rail in Clinton County, then caught on fire.

Sixty-five-year-old Aaron Walker received moderate injuries and after initially refusing medical treatment at the scene, Walker sought medical attention later at the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The 2020 Freightliner truck was northbound when the crash occurred three miles south of the Lathrop junction. After impact, the truck came to a stop partially on both the highway and the shoulder when it was engulfed in flames.

The highway patrol listed the big rig as demolished and Walker was reported as using a seat belt. Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 35 Shares