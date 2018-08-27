Big rig demolished in crash on Highway 24

An Ohio resident was hurt early Sunday when a Freightliner overturned on Highway 24 in eastern Carroll County.

Sixty-two-year-old Deborah Hernandez of Dayton, Ohio was transported to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries. She was a passenger in the truck driven by 80-year old Jose Hernandez of Dayton, Ohio who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The accident took place on Highway 24 near Dewitt in eastern Carroll County when the westbound truck left the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, and the Freightliner overturned demolishing the vehicle.

Jose Hernandez was wearing a seatbelt, however, Deborah Hernandez was not.

