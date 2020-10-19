Big rig crashes on I-35 north of Winston exit

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

An Illinois resident was hurt when the tractor-trailer unit he was operating overturned on Interstate 35 north of the Winston exit.

Sixty-three-year-old Randy Hammond of Christopher, Illinois was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon two miles north of the Winston exit on interstate 35 as the southbound truck went off the left side of the interstate, returned to the road, and overturned, blocking the passing lane of southbound I-35.

The truck sustained extensive damage and Hammond was wearing a seat belt.

