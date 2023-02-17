Big rig crashes on Highway 36 near Callao due to ice covered road

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a man from Illinois sustained minor injuries after the Freightliner truck he drove lost control on the ice-covered highway near Callao on Thursday afternoon, February 16th.

An ambulance transported 66-year-old Arnoldo Fernandez of Channahon, Illinois to Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The truck traveled west on Highway 36 before losing control half a mile east of Callao, causing the trailer unit to strike a bridge. The truck then ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The vehicle was totaled and Fernandez wore a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Ambulance, and first responders, as well as the fire departments from Callao and Bevier.

