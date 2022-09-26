Big rig crashes east of Milan, trucker dies due to medical episode

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A truck driver from South Carolina died early Sunday morning in a non-traffic fatality in Milan.

Fifty-eight-year-old Roy Harris of Awendaw, South Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene one-half mile east of Milan.

The International truck was westbound when the driver suffered a medical episode and drove off the right side of Highway 6 and struck a ditch.

Damage was extensive to the truck and Harris was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Milan Police, Sullivan County Fire Department, and Sullivan County Fire.